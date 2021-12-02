Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Armaan Malik bags Lokmat Most Stylish Singer Male award

The fifth edition of Lokmat Media’s ‘Lokmat Most Stylish Awards’ is being today at Sahara Star in Mumbai. Raising the bar a notch higher this year the event will witness the who's who of the entertainment, fashion, business, politics, and sports industry grace the occasion under one roof for one of the most anticipated event of the year.

At the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021, Armaan Malik won the Lokmat Most Stylish Singer Male award. Armaan Malik is an Indian singer, songwriter, record producer, voice-over, performer and actor. He is known for his singing in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam. He is also known as "Prince of Romance".

