Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Complete Winners List

Lokmat Most Stylish Trendsetter Award: Ashana Shroff 

Lokmat Most Stylish Developer Award: Rehan Khan

Lokmat Most Stylish Young Emerging Politician: Kunal Raut

Lokmat Most Stylish Entertainer: Siddharth Jadhav
 

Lokmat Most Stylish Singer (Female) : Jasleen Royal

Lokmat Most Stylish Singer Male: Armaan Malik

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Contribution for Regional Cinema: Sai Tamankhar

Lokmat Most Stylish Actor of the Year: Siddharth Malhotra

Lokmat Most Stylish Businessperson  of the Year: Falguni Nayyar 

Lokmat Most Stylish Actor Web Series: Manoj Bajpayee

Lokmat Most Stylish Youth Icon: Sara Ali Khan

Lokmat Most Stylish Producer of the Year: Apoorva Mehta

Lokmat Most Stylish Gen Z star Award: Ananya Panday

Lokmat Most Stylish Vocalist: Shalmali Kholgade

Lokmat Most Stylish Producer and TV Host: Rohit Shetty

Lokmat Most Stylish Rising Star Female: Mrunal Thakur

Lokmat Most Stylish Fitness Icon: Krishna Shroff

Lokmat Most Stylish Fashionista - Sunny Leone 

Lokmat Most Stylish Fashion Icon: Shilpa Shetty


 

