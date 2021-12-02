Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Complete Winners List
December 2, 2021
Lokmat Most Stylish Trendsetter Award: Ashana Shroff
Lokmat Most Stylish Developer Award: Rehan Khan
Lokmat Most Stylish Young Emerging Politician: Kunal Raut
Lokmat Most Stylish Entertainer: Siddharth Jadhav
Lokmat Most Stylish Singer (Female) : Jasleen Royal
Lokmat Most Stylish Singer Male: Armaan Malik
Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Contribution for Regional Cinema: Sai Tamankhar
Lokmat Most Stylish Actor of the Year: Siddharth Malhotra
Lokmat Most Stylish Businessperson of the Year: Falguni Nayyar
Lokmat Most Stylish Actor Web Series: Manoj Bajpayee
Lokmat Most Stylish Youth Icon: Sara Ali Khan
Lokmat Most Stylish Producer of the Year: Apoorva Mehta
Lokmat Most Stylish Gen Z star Award: Ananya Panday
Lokmat Most Stylish Vocalist: Shalmali Kholgade
Lokmat Most Stylish Producer and TV Host: Rohit Shetty
Lokmat Most Stylish Rising Star Female: Mrunal Thakur
Lokmat Most Stylish Fitness Icon: Krishna Shroff
Lokmat Most Stylish Fashionista - Sunny Leone
Lokmat Most Stylish Fashion Icon: Shilpa Shetty
