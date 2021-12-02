Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Complete Winners List

Lokmat Most Stylish Trendsetter Award: Ashana Shroff

Lokmat Most Stylish Developer Award: Rehan Khan

Lokmat Most Stylish Young Emerging Politician: Kunal Raut

Lokmat Most Stylish Entertainer: Siddharth Jadhav



Lokmat Most Stylish Singer (Female) : Jasleen Royal

Lokmat Most Stylish Singer Male: Armaan Malik

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Contribution for Regional Cinema: Sai Tamankhar

Lokmat Most Stylish Actor of the Year: Siddharth Malhotra

Lokmat Most Stylish Businessperson of the Year: Falguni Nayyar

Lokmat Most Stylish Actor Web Series: Manoj Bajpayee

Lokmat Most Stylish Youth Icon: Sara Ali Khan

Lokmat Most Stylish Producer of the Year: Apoorva Mehta

Lokmat Most Stylish Gen Z star Award: Ananya Panday

Lokmat Most Stylish Vocalist: Shalmali Kholgade

Lokmat Most Stylish Producer and TV Host: Rohit Shetty

Lokmat Most Stylish Rising Star Female: Mrunal Thakur

Lokmat Most Stylish Fitness Icon: Krishna Shroff

Lokmat Most Stylish Fashionista - Sunny Leone

Lokmat Most Stylish Fashion Icon: Shilpa Shetty



