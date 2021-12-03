Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Hruta Durgule bags Lokmat Most Stylish Television Actress Award

The 5th Edition of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 was held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai and Hruta Durgule won Lokmat Most Stylish Television Actress Award. She rose to prominence with her portrayal of Vaidehi in Phulpakharu. Durgule started her career with Pudhcha Paaul as an assistant director after which she got selected in Durva that aired on Star Pravah.

In 2017, she starred in Phulpakharu , that aired on Zee Yuva, which lasted for about 2.5 years. In 2018, She began playing a role in drama Dada Ek Good News Ahey, alongside Umesh Kamat, Rishi Manohar and Aarti More. The play is produced by Priya Bapat. She played the character of Mrunmayee (aka Chiu) in Strawberry Shake. The short film was released on ZEE5 Premium, in the lockdown. In 2019, she was described as the most attractive women of Marathi Television.