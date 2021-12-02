Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Jasleen Royal wins Lokmat Most Stylish Singer Award

Singer Jasleen Royal won the award for Lokmat Most Stylish Singer Award at the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 at Sahara Star Mumbai. A songwriter and composer who sings in Punjabi, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati as well as in English, she has won numerous awards.

She entered Bollywood in September 2014 with Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan starrer film Khoobsurat with a song titled "Preet" which was composed by Sneha Khanwalkar and penned by Amitabh Verma. With no formal training in music, majorly self-taught, Jasleen first gained popularity when she qualified as one of the semi finalists in the first season of India's Got Talent in 2009. She won an award for the "Best Indie Artist" at "Free The Music" an initiative by Songdew, especially for Indie musicians. She was nominated alongside established and renowned singers like Kailash Kher, Rabbi Shergill and a Delhi-based band Indus Creed.

