Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Manoj Bajpayee wins Lokmat Most Stylish Actor Web Series Award

Veteran actor, Manoj Bajpayee won the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Actor web series award at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 held at Sahara Star. Bajpayee won the Special Jury National Award for Pinjar (2003). This was followed by a series of brief, unnoticed roles in films that failed to propel his career forward. He then played a greedy politician in the political thriller Raajneeti (2010), which was well-received. In 2012, Bajpayee played Sardar Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur.

His next roles were of a naxalite in Chakravyuh (2012), and a CBI officer in Special 26 (2013). In 2016, he portrayed professor Ramchandra Siras, in Hansal Mehta's biographical drama Aligarh, for which he won his third Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor and the Best Actor Award at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in 2016. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor at the 67th National Film Awards for his performance in the film Bhonsle. Bajpayee has won numerous accolades throughout his career, including three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards among many others.

