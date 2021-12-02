Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Mrunal Thakur bags Lokmat Most Stylish Rising Star Award

At the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021, Mrunal Thakur won the Lokmat Most Stylish Rising Star Award. Her early screen appearances were starring roles in Sonia in the drama film Love Sonia (2018).

In 2019, Thakur featured in the biographical drama Super 30, the action thriller Batla House. She will soon begin shooting with Abhimanyu Dassani and Paresh Rawal for the multi-starrer comedy Aankh Micholi, post which she will portray the female lead opposite Ishaan Khatter in the war action film Pippa. The Toofan actress will next be seen in Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor.

