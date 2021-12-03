Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Nikunj Lotia wins Lokmat Most Stylish Content Creator Awards

The 5th Edition of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 was held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai and Nikunj Lotia won Lokmat Most Stylish Content Creator Award. Nikunj Lotia — popularly known as Nick from Be YouNick — prides himself in being a boy from Dombivli who started as a bartender.

With 4.36 million followers on YouTube and 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Nick was the only digital creator to represent India at VidCon US 2019. He has collaborated with several Bollywood stars, including Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, etc.