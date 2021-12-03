Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Ranveer Allahbadia wins Lokmat Most Stylish Entrepreneur Influencer Award

The 5th Edition of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 was held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai and Ranveer Allahbadia won Lokmat Most Stylish Entrepreneur Influencer Award.Ranveer Allahbadia is a social media entrepreneur, YouTuber, motivational speaker, leadership coach, and soon-to-be author. Along with that, a podcast host who runs India's TOP Podcast - "The Ranveer Show" both in English & in Hindi.People also know him as his current popular online stage name BeerBiceps.

He is also the co-founder of Monk Entertainment Pvt Ltd (Monk-E), a 360° creative digital media organisation that unifies Talent Management, Video Production, Social Media Management and Influencer Marketing under one roof. Conceptualised by Viraj Sheth and Ranveer Allahbadia, they are an ensemble set of young creators who specialise in all things digital. He completed his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai Maharastra India. After completing his schooling, he got admitted to Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering in Mumbai for higher education to pursue a degree in Engineering.He has belonged to a doctor family, where his father and mother both are doctors, but he chooses Engineering which was quite a bold decision in his life, for being a person who specially belongs to a family of doctors.

