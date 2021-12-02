Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Rohit Shetty bags Lokmat Most Stylish Director & TV host

The fifth edition of Lokmat Media’s ‘Lokmat Most Stylish Awards’ is being today at Sahara Star in Mumbai. Raising the bar a notch higher this year the event will witness the who's who of the entertainment, fashion, business, politics, and sports industry grace the occasion under one roof for one of the most anticipated event of the year.

At the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021, Rohit Shetty won the Lokmat Most Stylish Director and TV host award. Rohit Shetty is a popular Bollywood film director, producer and television host. He is known for creating the Golmaal and Cop Universe film franchises. Shetty's other notable films include Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express and Dilwale. His recent directorial venture Sooryavanshi was super hit.