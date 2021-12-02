Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Sai Tamhankar wins award for contribution in regional cinema

The fifth edition of Lokmat Media’s ‘Lokmat Most Stylish Awards’ is being today at Sahara Star in Mumbai. Raising the bar a notch higher this year the event will witness the who's who of the entertainment, fashion, business, politics, and sports industry grace the occasion under one roof for one of the most anticipated event of the year.

At the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021, Sai Tamhankar won the award for contribution in regional cinema. Sai is a Marathi movie actress who has done many hit films. She was also recently seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Hindi film Mimi.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2008 starring in Subhash Ghai's crime thriller Black & White. Her first break came from the Marathi serial Ya Gojirvanya Gharat.