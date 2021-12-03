Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Pandey's dance on 'Chaka-Chak' goes viral

Bollywood stars leave no stone unturned to entertain their fans. Sometimes on social media, sometimes on the big screen and sometimes in award shows, they win hearts of fans with their performances. A video of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday has been circulating on social media. The two danced together. They danced to the song from Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movie 'Atarangi Re'.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Award 2021 ceremony was held last nnight in Mumbai. Actress Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey were also present on the occasion. At that time, she did dance performance. Sara shared a clip of the dance on her Instagram. Sara's song is currently being appreciated by her fans.

Speaking of work front, Sara Ali Khan has been in the news for a long time because of the movie 'Atarangi Re'. The movie will feature Southern superstar Dhanush and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The movie is directed by Anand L. Rai. While Ananya Pandey will be seen in the movie 'Liger' with South superstar Vijay Devarakonda. Mike Tyson will also be seen in the movie. The shooting of this movie has just ended.