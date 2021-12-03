Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Shalmali Kholgade wins Award for Lokmat Most Stylish Vocalist

The 5th Edition of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 was held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai and singer Shalmali Kholgade won Award for Lokmat Most Stylish Vocalist. Shalmali made her debut as a lead vocalist in Bollywood playback singing in 2012 with the song "Pareshaan" from film Ishaqzaade under the music of Amit Trivedi.

The song was a critical and commercial success, topping charts across India. For Pareshaan Kholgade won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer among several other awards. Shalmali made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2009 Ranjan Singh's East Indian Konkani-Marathi film Tu Maza Jeev, which was released on Maharashtra Day. The film was a moderate success at the Box Office India and earned mixed reviews, however, she was praised for her performance.

