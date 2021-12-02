Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Siddharth Jadhav wins Lokmat Most Stylish Entertainer

Siddharth Jadhav won the Most Stylish Entertainer Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards event in Sahara Star Mumbai. Ace director, Rohit Shetty heaped praise on Siddharth and his work ethic. Sid will next be seen in Cirkus which is helmed by the Sooryavanshi director. He has acted in several Bollywood movies like Golmaal and Golmaal Returns but he asserts that his first love is Marathi film, TV and stage.

Jadhav also acted in a Bengali movie named Ami Subhash Bolchi having Mithun Chakraborty as the lead. Referred to in the media as the "Comedy King of Marathi Cinema. He was a contestant on Sony TV's Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe. He also appeared in Johnny Aala Re, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Comedy Nights Bachao. He also was a contestant of Nach Baliye 8 with his wife. He also judge many reality shows including Maharashtracha Dancing Superstar, Dance Maharashtra Dance. In 2016, he did a play named Gela Udat. He also part of Simmba as Ganesh Tawde. In 2021, he was seen in Radhe as Ranjeet Mawani.

