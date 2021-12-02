Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Sunny Leone bags Lokmat Most Stylish Fashionista award

The fifth edition of Lokmat Media’s ‘Lokmat Most Stylish Awards’ is being today at Sahara Star in Mumbai. Raising the bar a notch higher this year the event will witness the who's who of the entertainment, fashion, business, politics, and sports industry grace the occasion under one roof for one of the most anticipated event of the year.

At the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021, Sunny Leone won the Lokmat Most Stylish Fashionista. Karenjit Kaur Vohra, known by her stage name Sunny Leone, is a model and an actress in the American and Indian film industries. She is a former pornographic actress. She was born in Canada to an Indian Sikh family. She has Canadian and American citizenship.