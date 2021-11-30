Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 to be held in Mumbai

The fifth edition of Lokmat Media’s ‘Lokmat Most Stylish Awards’ will be held on December 2nd 2021 at Sahara Star in Mumbai. Raising the bar a notch higher this year the event will witness the who's who of the entertainment, fashion, business, politics, and sports industry grace the occasion under one roof for one of the most anticipated event of the year. The 2021 edition promises to be a extravagant one where achievers from all walks of life will be awarded with Lokmat Most Stylish Awards. This year Sunny Leone, Karthik Aryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rohit Shetty are some of the biggest names who will grace the event.

The first 4 editions were graced by many celebrated personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Thackeray, Ajay Devgan, Gautam Singhania, Gaur Gopal Das, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Atul Kasbekar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Radhika Apte, Swapnil Joshi, Sonu Nigam, Taapsee Pannu, Rujuta Diwekar, Masaba Gupta, Shaina NC, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Malaika Arora, Bhuvan Bam, Ayushmann Khurrana, Punit Goenka, Pankaja Munde, Mahesh Kothare, Sanjay Sethi and many more.

About Josh

Knowing more on the sponsors, Josh is a made-in-India short-video app launched by VerSe Innovation in August 2020 and is available in 14 Indian languages. Representing a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with over 100 million downloads on Play store, 124 Mn MAUs and 60 Mn DAUs.

