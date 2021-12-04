Lokmat Most Stylish Awards: Lokmat facilitates most stylish personality from film, fashion, fitness, politics field

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards ceremony was held in a big stylish manner on December 2. Bollywood stars, legendary artists from the Marathi entertainment world graced the occasion. Siddharth Malhotra's spontaneous dance with his fans, Sunny Leone's debut in Marathi saying 'Guppa Bas', a beautiful song sung by Arman Malik made the audience go crazy.

Stylish personalities from entertainment, industry, politics were honored through the Most Stylish Awards ceremony. This year's ceremony was held at Sahara Star. The ceremony was attended by veterans. Actor Siddharth Jadhav was hailed as the most stylish entertainer. The work done by Siddharth in the film Simba, Suryavanshi was appreciated by many in Bollywood.

Director Rohit Shetty praised Siddharth. Sara Ali Khan also came on stage while the award was being given to Siddharth. After that Rohit and Siddharth started making fun of Sara.



Another highlight of the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards ceremony was Siddharth. Actress Siddharth Malhotra was honored with the Most Stylish Actor of the Year award. After accepting the award, Siddharth danced to retro songs with a fan. Many appreciated Siddharth's performance in the film Shershah.



Bold actress Sunny Leone was honored with the Most Stylish Fashionista Award. What is special is that Sunny spoke Marathi unexpectedly in this ceremony. While Nikunj Lotia and host Sachin Kumbhar were joking, Sunny suddenly told them 'Guppa Bas' (keep quite). I know the meaning of the word," she said.

Armaan Malik, who won the hearts of the listeners by singing more than one beautiful song, became the recipient of the Most Stylish Singer Award. After accepting the award, he got the applause of the audience by performing the song Sau Asaman from the movie Bar Bar Dekho in his melodious voice. Jasleen Royal, named the Most Stylish Youth Icon Singer of the Year, enchanted everyone by performing the Ranjha song from the movie Shershah.



Manoj Bajpayee was honored with the Most Stylish Versatile Actor Award for his energetic role in creating a special place in the minds of the audience. So Sara Ali Khan became the most stylish powerhouse performer. Sara danced with Ananya Pandey to a Chaka-chak song. Actress Shilpa Shetty also danced on a Marathi song.