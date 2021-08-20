London Film Festival adds Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog' starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Filmmaker and writer Jane Campion's hotly-anticipated next feature 'The Power of the Dog' is set to headline the 65th BFI London Film Festival's gala this October.

According to Deadline, the picture will screen in London on October 11 at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, with Campion expected to attend along with the key cast. The Netflix movie will debut in Competition at Venice and will also screen in Toronto and New York.

It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The story, which is based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, follows Phil Burbank, a charismatic rancher who inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

"I am thrilled to share The Power of the Dog at the LFF. It will be an honour to be there along with so many of my British team members, large amongst them the brilliant Benedict Cumberbatch who is the broken heart and dark soul of this story," said Campion, who claimed the best original screenplay Oscar for 1994's 'The Piano' and was, until this year, the only female director to have won Cannes' Palme d'Or.

As per Deadline, the London Film Festival will run from October 6 - October 17. As previously announced, the festival will open with the world premiere of Netflix Western 'The Harder They Fall'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor