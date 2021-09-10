Lorde addresses MTV VMAs performance cancellation

Grammy-winning singer Lorde recently addressed her MTV Video Music Awards performance cancellation and refused to underdeliver.

As per People magazine, the 24-year-old singer sent a newsletter to her fans on Thursday and set the record straight on why she's bowing out. Lorde said that she simply "can't make anything less than outstanding" for her fans.

"I saw some people were very concerned about me pulling out of the VMAs, you're so sweet, I'm totally fine!" Lorde wrote.

She added, "It's just that we were planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place, and the masking and distancing just meant it wasn't gonna be what I dreamed, and you know I can't make something less than outstanding for you guys."

"I hope you understand. There will be many more TV performances, don't you worry," she further said.

The official Twitter account for the award ceremony confirmed last week that Lorde would not be performing as previously planned.

"Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year's show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!" the MTV VMAs tweeted.

She was expected to perform a track from her latest album 'Solar Power', which was released last month.

Nonetheless, other talents hitting the stage at the awards show include Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey (of Chloe x Halle), Twenty One Pilots, and Justin Bieber.

On Tuesday, MTV announced additions to the performance lineup: Jack Harlow, who will hit the stage with Lil Nas X for 'Industry Baby', and Tainy, who will join Mendes for 'Summer of Love'. The Kid LAROI will perform 'Stay', while Latin superstar Ozuna will perform 'La Funka'.

Performers at the pre-show, hosted by Tinashe, include rising stars Kim Petras, Swedish House Mafia and Polo G. The Foo Fighters, who will also perform, will be honoured with the first-ever US Global Icon award.

The award ceremony will take place on September 12 and will be hosted by Doja Cat. The show will air live from the Barclays Center in New York City at 8 pm ET/PT.

( With inputs from ANI )

