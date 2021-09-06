Lorde no longer performing at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Grammy-winning singer Lorde was initially announced as one of the performances at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), but MTV confirmed that the artist's set was cancelled.

The official Twitter account for the award ceremony confirmed that the 24-year-old singer will not be hitting the stage as previously planned.

"Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year's show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!" the VMAs tweeted recently.

As per People magazine, Lorde was expected to perform a track from her latest musical outing, 'Solar Power', which was released last month.

The 'Royals' singer last hit the VMAs stage back in 2017 when she danced along to her Melodrama track 'Homemade Dynamite' instead of singing, as she was battling the flu at the time.

Lorde is up for one VMA this year, best cinematography for her 'Solar Power' music video.

Despite Lorde's removal, the show must go on and will see the likes of other talented artists hitting the stage on September 12.

MTV previously announced that Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, and Camila Cabello will all be among the performers at the 2021 VMAs, as well as Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey (of Chloe x Halle), Twenty One Pilots, and Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters, who will also be featured as a musical performance, will be honoured with the first-ever US Global Icon award.

Executive producing this year's VMAs are Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic, while Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer.

Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production, Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent and Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.

The award ceremony will take place on September 12 and will be hosted by Doja Cat. The show will air live from the Barclays Center in New York City at 8 pm ET/PT.

