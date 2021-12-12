Love All: Sagar Parekh shares his take on relationships

Mumbai, Dec 12 'Balika Vadhu 2' actor Sagar Parekh believes that love is the most secure feeling. To him it means having a companion, a best friend, a partner, an advisor, who can be there in every avenue on the journey of life.

"The idea of love is different for different people. There is no way you can qualitatively compare the love I feel towards my mother with someone else's feeling for his mother. It is very subjective. I have friends who believe that there is no such thing called love."

"It is a feeling that has been fed to the general masses through movies and media so it's a phase and process of life where people learn and grow. The kind of love between teens and early 20s is different when it comes to those in their 40s. But I think that love continues to evolve with time," he says.

Social media has blurred the lines between real and fake, and therefore made it hard to find love. "You actually can't find love, it just happens. You might get attracted to a lot of people but not necessarily fall in love with all of them. There is a connection that you will feel with someone and that is the exact signal that your heart feels. It's not about social media, you get to meet that person anywhere," he explains.

Even if one falls in love, giving time these days has become an issue. "One of the simplest things you can do for your relationship is to be proactive and manage the time that you spend on yourself. There is work and other things, and you will have to manage all that while taking out time for your loved ones. The folks who make love last, know how to set boundaries in their different roles. Understanding is very important for both the people who are in a relationship," he adds.

It is often said that celebrities, busy chasing fame, don't find love. "I would say that the people have just characterised that we are after name and fame and have no time for anything else. It's just that behind that name and fame, there is just one sole thing we desire and that is love. We are humans too. The most important thing for celebrities is the love from people and for people," he adds.

