'Love Story' ends theatrical run on a high prior to OTT release

Hyderabad, Oct 22 Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Love Story' is one of the biggest hits from the Telugu film industry in recent times. With huge collections at the box-office, the movie has been one of the most-watched films at the theatres post Covid.

Now the Sekhar Kammula directorial is to be streamed on Aha streaming service as 'Love Story' has completed its run at the box office, collecting Rs 34.51 crore at the worldwide box-office over its full run.

This amount is considered a big deal with respect to the post-pandemic situation, which is mostly against the theatrical screenings of the movies. So 'Love Story' closes with huge collections at the box-office, prior to its OTT release.

'Love Story' is to be streamed from 6.00 p.m. Friday, on Telugu OTT platform Aha. 'Love story' is a multi-layered emotional drama, which involves child sex abuse, caste system, and other aspects in a subtle, yet convincing manner.

