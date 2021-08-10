Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker show off matching tattoos in new album announcement

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly recently announced his new album, titled 'Born with Horns', by showing off a new matching tattoo with musician Travis Barker.

Kelly posted a video on Instagram on Monday announcing his sixth album. "'Born with horns' the album. We're back for round two," Kelly captioned the post.

He and Barker previously worked together on his pop-punk album 'Tickets to My Downfall'. The Blink-182 drummer will serve as executive producer on the upcoming 'Born with Horns'.

In the clip, Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) and Barker hold up their left forearms to the camera, showcasing fresh ink that reads "born with horns".

"Bro that s-- looks hard as f--," Kelly says as cameras click in the background.

"Let's f--ing goooo," Barker commented, later sharing his own Instagram post with the same caption as Kelly's.

Barker tagged Chuey Quintanar in his post, the same tattoo artist who inked the rocker's Kourtney Kardashian tattoo.

As per People magazine, 'Born with Horns' ink isn't Kelly's first permanent tribute to one of his albums; he has the words "tickets to my downfall" tattooed on the base of his neck.

Kelly teased the first single from 'Born with Horns' over the weekend.

In a video shared on Instagram on Saturday, Kelly played the track while sitting in a car, mouthing the lyrics "Signed a deal, I got papercuts/They wanted them, but they got us" before shaking his head when the beat dropped.

"signed a deal, i got papercuts. wednesday 9pm," he wrote in the caption.

Cole Bennett will be directing the music video accompanying the single, which drops on Wednesday at midnight ET.

( With inputs from ANI )

