Madhuri Dixit gives free 'Garba' classes on her online dance academy

Mumbai, Sep 29 Madhuri Dixit's online dance academy has announced free 'Garba' classes to celebrate the spirit of Navratri.

The Dance with Madhuri Academy has created the #2021GarbaExperience campaign. The online dance academy will also give free classes where audiences can learn the classic Garba steps from the best choreographers.

Sharing her thoughts on the 'Garba' campaign, Madhuri Dixit said, "People are eagerly looking forward to play Garba, but the threat of the pandemic is still not over."

"Dance With Madhuri wanted to make sure people do not miss the opportunity of it and hence we provided a platform where people can stay at the safety of their homes and still have fun playing and learning Garba from the very best," she added.

The audiences can participate in the dance contest and top 9 entries performances will be featured one by one daily on their social media platform from October 7 - 14 and will be given free academy subscription and certificates. One grand winner will get a personalised video message from Madhuri Dixit herself.

