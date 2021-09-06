Madras Cafe actor Leena Maria Paul arrested in Rs 200-crore extortion case

Actor Leena Maria Paul has been arrested by the Delhi Police in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, reported Indian Express. Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s partner Leena Paul who was allegedly helping him run an extortion racket from inside the jail. Chandrasekhar has been accused of extorting hundreds of crores from many people. He was nabbed after he conned a businessman’s wife by impersonating a government official. The police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) Act against the accused, a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

He said Ms Paul allegedly helped Mr Chandrasekhar in duping former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. An FIR was registered on August 7 after Aditi Singh informed police that a man posing as a senior official of the Law Ministry in June last year had offered to help her secure bail for her husband, who was in jail at that time, in return for money. Shivinder Singh was arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) in 2019.According to the police, Chandrasekhar, an accused in 21 cases, including the Election Commission bribery case, had made the call to Aditi Singh and he was arrested in August. During the course of investigation, the police had found that a manager of a bank in Connaught Place and his two associates were involved in the dubious transactions for circulation of funds and arrangement of cash and the three were subsequently arrested.