Malaika Arora takes 'panga' with Salman Khan? check out the video

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is in the news for various reasons. Sometimes because of the glamorous role and sometimes because of her love relationship. Also, Malaika Arora is often talked about because of her fitness. She has captivated netizens with her glamorous photos on social media. She is currently seen in the reality show 'Super Model of the Year'

Videos from the 'Super Model of the Year' show often go viral. But this time something happened on the show that no one had any idea what the judges were doing. In this video, Malaika Arora is seen mimicking the contestant's favorite actor. The actor is none other than Bollywood's brother Salman Khan. Yes. In fact, in this video, Malaika can be seen delivering dialogue from Dabanng movie, Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunta'. Milind Soman could not help but smile at Malaika's dialogue.

Malaika is also a fitness freak along with a very good dancer, model and business woman. She comes into the spotlight due to her fitness and relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is 12 years younger than Malaika Arora. Malaika and Arjun have been in a relationship for a long time. Their relationship is now accepted by their families as well. After her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, Malaika had revealed her relationship with Arjun to the world.

