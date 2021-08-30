Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas receives UAE’s golden visa

Tovino Thomas is the latest malayalam actor to receive the UAE golden visa. Last week, actors including Mohanlal and Mammooty were bestowed the UAE golden visa. “Extremely grateful to receive the Golden Visa for the UAE. Truly honored and humbled. Looking forward to a memorable association with this beautiful nation!! (sic),” tweeted Tovino. Earlier, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty were also provided with the golden visa.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas is currently waiting for the release of Minnal Murali. The superhero film was supposed to be released in cinemas earlier this year. According to the latest updates, the makers decided to skip the theatrical release and opted for a direct-to-OTT premiere, owing to the pandemic situation in the country. The rumour mills suggest that Netflix has bagged the streaming rights of Minnal Murali for a record price. The sources suggest that it one of the highest OTT rates received by a Malayalam film, so far. As reported earlier, Minnal Murali is being planned as a pan-Indian release, which will be simultaneously released in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.