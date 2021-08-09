Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi succumbs to cancer at 33

Popular malayalam actress Saranya Sasi breathed her last this morning at a private hospital in Kochi. The actress had been battling a rare form of a brain tumour since 2012. She had undergone over 11 surgeries. Her condition became worse after contracting COVID and having post-COVID complications including pneumonia. Her young demise has left industry colleagues and fans in shock as tributes pour in for her on social media.

Even after recovering from COVID and related problems, she was rushed to the hospital after suffering health issues due to low sodium levels on blood levels. According to multiple reports, she went through seven brain surgeries and the last one left her partially paralyzed. Saranya made her film debut with the Malayalam movie ‘Chacko Randaman’. Though she acted in movies including ‘Chotta Mumbai’, ‘Thalappavu’ and ‘Bombay. She became one of the favourites of mini-screen audiences with her brilliant performances in various Malayalam daily soaps.

