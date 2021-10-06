Maniesh Paul to host 'India's Best Dancer', says he wants to learn belly dancing

New Delhi, Oct 6 The interesting hosting style of Maniesh Paul and powerful dance moves by contestants grabbed the attention of all sitting in the hall inside Le Meridien hotel, New Delhi, for the press conference of ‘Indias Best Dancer-Season 2 with tagline #BestKaNextAvtar. The four contestants Akash Tambedkar, Varun Dagar, Mohana Srivastava and Muskaan Singh also performed. While Akash from Mumbai does hip hop style, Varun is best in street dancing style, Mohana, a lawyer by profession, does belly dancing and Muskaan specializes in Kathak.

The show will be judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. They will be called E.N.T specialists. That is Entertainment, Newness and Technique. While Malaika will assess the ‘Entertainment' quotient in each act, Geeta will look for ‘Newness' in the moves and Terence will account for perfection in the ‘Technique'. The show will start from October 16.

"The makers wanted to do something better so they called me as a host," laughs Mainesh adding, "the contestants are really brilliant and we shoot during the time of Covid 19 with all restrictions but still I enjoyed it a lot."

What new do you find while hosting this dance reality show? "The judge panel is new for me. I worked with them but on separate shows. Never got a chance to be with all of them in the same show."

Maniesh is hosting this dance reality show for the first time, but he feels his audience is expecting more from the show. "The expectation of the audience is more and the contestants are stronger than I thought. Moreover, I came across new dance styles. Like I must say belly dancing is so beautiful and I would love to learn it." He also pointed towards the contestant Varun Dagar, a street performer from Delhi and says: "Varun's dancing style is so new for me. We in fact start crying when he performs. His dance moves seem divine to me."

He adds: "I am excited to begin this new journey with one of the biggest dance reality shows on Indian Television - ‘India's Best Dancer 2'. In the past season we all saw the kind of talent that the show attracted, and this time around, I am looking forward to watching the show elevate its bar above and beyond. As the show premiers soon, we are super stoked to be kickstarting the first leg of promotions in Delhi! It's quite a happy coincidence that Navratri is setting the mood for India's Best Dancer. Delhi is my first home and I have some beautiful memories associated with this city. So, this is like a homecoming for me. I'm excited to welcome and host some of the finest dancing talents of the nation, in my hometown."

"I will try as a host to entertain the audience in a new way this time," concludes Maniesh.

'India's Best Dancer' is starting from October 16, every Sat-Sun at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor