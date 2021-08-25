Manoj Bajpayee files defamation complaint against Kamaal R Khan over offensive tweet

Veteran actor, Manoj Bajpayee has , filed a criminal defamation complaint against actor Kamaal Rashid Khan AKA KRK in an Indore court for posting an alleged derogatory tweet against the Satya actor. Manoj Bajpayee's lawyer said the actor personally appeared before the court to record his statement. Manoj Bajpayee filed the criminal complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) against KRK (46) under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). He urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter, Manoj Bajpayee's lawyer Paresh S Joshi said in a press release.

The tweet in question was posted by KRK on July 26, and it defamed the 52-year-old The Family Man actor and tarnished his image among his fans, said his lawyer. Reportedly, KRK had spoken about Manoj Bajpayee's latest release, The Family Man Season 2.An Amazon Prime Video show, The Family Man first premiered in 2019 and marked the critically-acclaimed actor’s successful foray into digital space. His portrayal of a middle-aged investigation agent Srikant Tiwari in the action-drama series, created by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, has made him a OTT superstar. Bajpayee, who was recently seen in the ZEE5 thriller Dial 100, is one of the finest actors of India. He is the recipient of three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards. In 2019, he was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, for his contributions to art. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor at the 67th National Film Awards for his performance in the film Bhonsle.

