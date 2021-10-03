Manoj Bajpayee's father passes away at 83

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee's father R.K Bajpayee passed away on Sunday. He was 83. The actor's father condition was very critical for the past few days, and he passed away due to prolonged illness. Manoj had even stopped filming his work a few days back to be with his ill father in Delhi.

‘SHE’ director Avinash Das on his Twitter confirmed the news of his death. He shared a picture of Manoj Bajpayee with his father and penned down a heartfelt note. Avinash wrote in Hindi, “Manoj Bhaiya's father is no more. Missing the moments spent with him. I took this picture in Bhitiharwa Ashram. He was a man of great endurance. Always kept himself away from his son's success. He was a great man. Prayers.”

Manoj Bajpayee's father's funeral will take place at 1:30 PM at Nigam Bodh ghat Delhi.

