Manoj Bajpayee's father passes away

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's father R K Bajpayee is no more.

According to a source, the actor's Manoj's father breathed his last on Sunday morning. He was 83.

Last month, Manoj had travelled to Delhi from Kerala after hearing about the critical condition of his father, who was admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

Director Avinash Das took to Twitter to pay his last respects.

"Manoj Bhaiya's father is no more. Missing the moments spent with him. I took this picture in Bhitiharwa Ashram. He was a man of great endurance. Always kept himself away from his son's success. He was a great man," he tweeted.

The funeral of Manoj's father is scheduled to be held at Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital.

( With inputs from ANI )

