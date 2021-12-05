Mark Hoppus reveals his cancer diagnosis announcement was an accident

Mark Hoppus, bassist and co-lead vocalist of American rock band Blink-182 has revealed that the public announcement about his cancer treatment was actually an accident.

According to Fox News, the musician told a magazine that the post was actually an accident, as he had meant to only share it using the "close friends" feature on Instagram.

Hoppus had taken the internet by surprise when he posted a photo of him receiving chemotherapy to his Instagram story in June.

During an interview with the outlet, Hoppus said, "Throughout the day as I'm getting chemotherapy and more bags of chemicals are being dripped into my body, other people are reaching out, and they're like, 'Dude, what's going on?'"

Hoppus was quickly contacted by his manager asking if the musician had meant to post the news. Shortly after, Hoppus began receiving messages from friends and family he hadn't told yet. However, he couldn't respond to the messages due to the chemotherapy.

"Chemo is like being on the worst international, overnight flight where you can't sleep or get comfortable," he told the outlet. Later that day, Hoppus wrote out a formal statement that he shared on social media.

At the time, he wrote, "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks, and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

As per Fox News, Hoppus had been diagnosed with aggressive blood cancer, stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The musician revealed he went through a dark time after finding out about his diagnosis. He used therapy to help get through the first weeks after finding out the news. However, Hoppus is now cancer-free.

( With inputs from ANI )

