Meet UK-Indian soap star Ritu Arya, aka Inspector Urvashi Das of 'Red Notice'

Mumbai, Nov 14 After the generation of Meera Syal and Parminder Nagra, and the now-famous Archie Panjabi and Simone Ashley aka Kate Sharma of 'Bridgerton 2', Ritu Arya is the newest British Indian actress to get the world's attention.

Arya reprises the role of Interpol's Inspector Urvashi Das, forever in hot pursuit of the Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds characters in the Netflix comic-action drama 'Red Notice'.

She rose to prominence back home with her recurring role as Dr Megan Sharma in the hugely popular British soap opera 'Doctors', which even earned her, back in 2014, a British Soap Awards nomination.

The actress starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as a character named Gail in the episode titled 'The Sign of Three' of 'Sherlock', the series that recasts the Sherlock Holmes mysteries and places them in contemporary settings.

Her performance as Flash in the sci-fi television series 'Humans' brought her further recognition. Post 'Humans', she was cast in smaller roles in Paul Feig's 'Last Christmas', co-written by Emma Thompson and starring Emilia Ashley, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh, and in the 'Fugitive of the Judoon' episode of the long-running British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who'.

It was in 2016 when life changed for the actor, as her work in the Netflix original 'The Umbrella Academy' changed her career trajectory. Her performance as Lila Pitts in the series is considered to be her breakthrough role. She thereafter starred in the British mystery thriller 'The Stranger', the comedy drama 'Feel Good' and then in 'Doctor Who', which is one of the longest running shows in British television history.

