Meghan Markle teases first glimpse of daughter Lilibet in birthday video

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle offered the very first public peek at her daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in a video on Archewell's website celebrating the royal's 40th birthday on Wednesday.

In the video, Meghan could be seen sitting at a wooden desk, in front of a fireplace, and in a swift blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, the camera pans to cute, never-before-seen family photos on Meghan's desk at her swanky Montecito, California, mansion.

The desk included a number of photographs, her husband, Prince Harry, son Archie Harrison, and finally a small one of Lili.

The video showed one large photo of the royal couple's red-headed son Archie, who is now two years old, as well as three framed smaller black-and-white photos in front.

The centre photo showed Harry gently kissing Lili, who has not been publicly seen since her birth at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June. Another photo was a family shot, while the third one showed Meghan snuggling up to Archie.

Harry and Meghan's son, Archie has also rarely been publicly seen, since the couple sensationally quit the royal family last year. The most recent picture of him was released to mark his second birthday in May showing Archie with his back to the camera.

The fun 40th birthday video was filled with several Easter eggs. Meghan's laptop was propped up on copies of her kids' book 'The Bench', while she wore necklaces from LA designer Logan Hollowell, as per Page Six.

Her necklaces depicted a Taurus constellation, in honour of Archie's birthdate, May 6, 2019, and a Gemini constellation for Lili's birthdate, June 4, 2021. Meanwhile, one of her dogs, Guy, was also seen lying on a bed behind her, as Harry comically juggled outside the window.

According to Fox News, Lilibet was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 am at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. She weighed in 7 lbs 11 oz at the time of birth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had announced their daughter's birth on the Archewell's website, writing, "While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site."

( With inputs from ANI )

