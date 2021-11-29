Mehreen Pirzada likely to be cast in Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost'

Hyderabad, Nov 29 Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming movie 'The Ghost' is being helmed by Praveen Sattaru. With two schedules of shooting wrapped up, the makers of 'The Ghost' are still uncertain on whom to cast opposite Nagarjuna in an important role.

Months ago, actress Kajal Aggarwal walked out of the project, citing personal reasons. After that, there were reports that actress Ileana D'Cruz would step into her shoes, which turned out to be false. From the close sources, it is learned that Mehreen Pirzada has joined the team of this upcoming movie, which is billed to be a thriller.

The makers are to soon make an official announcement regarding the same. Mehreen, who has been part of films like 'Manchi Rojulochaie' recently, is busy with her upcoming movie 'F3', starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej.

Director Praveen Sataaru, who got instant fame with his thriller 'Garuda Vega' seems to be quite confident of this movie. 'The Ghost' has Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in key roles.

Two schedules of 'The Ghost' have already been wrapped up and a new schedule will be rolled out soon. Nagarjuna, who is currently busy with his upcoming family entertainer 'Bangarraju', will soon join the sets of 'The Ghost'.

