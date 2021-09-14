Met Gala 2021: Lil Nas X dons three Versace looks in one

New York, Sep 14 Lil Nas X was all glitters and gold at the 2021 Met Gala, as the rapper donned three looks in one on Monday evening.

LNX, 22, wore three separate but coherent looks designed by Versace. He first donned a regal golden velvet robe that later unveiled a golden armour suit underneath. Last but not least, LNX walked up the steps of the Met wearing a gold embellished black bodysuit that showed off his incredible figure following his pregnancy announcement.

"It was royalty at first, right? And then we copped down to the armour, right? And then we got to sexy, you know, we got real sexy slutty," he told Keke Palmer about his trinity of outfits, later sharing how he has the freedom to expresses his vision in his art whether it's in music or fashion.

"I feel like COVID let me get a lot of time to think and learn to block people's thoughts about what I have to do, no matter who they are, how close I am to them, and just realise we only get one chance to do this," said LNX, who will deliver his debut album 'Montero' on Friday.

The annual fashion event was postponed indefinitely in 2020, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the gala is back this year with the theme of 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.

Rihanna will host the event's official afterparty, teaming with hospitality giant Richie Akiva to throw the Met Ball's private post-gala bash, according to Billboard.com.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor