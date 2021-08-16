Michelle Branch announces pregnancy after suffering miscarriage last year

Grammy-winning artist Michelle Branch recently announced that she is pregnant. The singer shared the happy news on Sunday, nearly over seven months after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 38-year-old star shared the news that she and her husband Patrick Carney are expecting their second child, her third.

"You know you're pregnant when...," Branch shared in the post showing a batch of scones she made to satisfy her pregnancy cravings.

"Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself," Branch continued in the caption.

"@officerpatrickcarner was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of clotted cream. Couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022! *recipe is @nigellalawson, duh," she concluded the post.

The singer's exciting news comes after she revealed in December 2020 that she had suffered a miscarriage.

"Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain't done yet,'" Branch wrote on Instagram at the time.

"December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage," she continued.

As per People magazine, Branch and Carney, previously welcomed their first child, son Rhys James, in August 2018. She later tied the knot with the Black Keys drummer at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019.

The 'Hopeless Romantic' artist also shares daughter Owen Isabelle with ex-husband Teddy Landau, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2015.

She spoke to People magazine about co-parenting with Landau in April 2017. "I luckily have a very wonderful ex-husband, and I can say that, and I know a lot of people in my shoes can't," Branch said.

"Everyone enters a relationship with the best of intentions, and we grew apart," she continued.

She added at the time, "Having our daughter together was really the balancing factor when everything was kind of coming to a close. It was easy to focus on her and worry about how she felt and making it normal for her; it allowed us not to get too caught up in our own s--."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor