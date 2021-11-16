Mike Tyson shoots with Vijay Devarakonda for Liger in US

Boxing legend Mike Tyson and Vijay Deverakonda have started filming for their film “Liger” in the US, the makers said on Tuesday. Mike Tyson, who makes his South Indian film debut with the project, plays a key role in the film. Vijay shared a picture in which he is seen sharing the frame with Mike Tyson on the film sets. "This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special.. #Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson."

In Liger, Vijay reportedly plays a mixed martial arts fighter with a stutter. The actor underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi. The project, being directed by Puri Jagannadh, will mark Vijay Devarakonda’s debut in Bollywood. It also stars Ananya Panday.“The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said. Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, has been part of movies like Hollywood hit “The Hangover”, its 2011 sequel “The Hangover Part II”, in which he played a fictionalised version of himself, and 2015’s “Ip Man 3”

