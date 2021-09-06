Milind Soman undergoes CT scan says 'all normal'

Mumbai, Sep 6 Actor-model Milind Soman recently got a CT scan done at a hospital in Bengaluru. He informed that he was "all normal".

Milind took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself sitting on a CT scanner bed in a hospital.

He wrote, "Had a CT Scan in Bengaluru, checked for blockages, etc. All normal. Regular screenings as recommended by qualified doctors are important, but what you do between screenings is even more important."

He added, "Regular good habits with food, exercise, sleep and stress management can help ensure that every screening shows normal body function, whatever your age."

The actor is currently seen judging the second season of a modelling reality show with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.

He was last seen in the web series 'Paurashpur' and 'Four More Shots Please!'.

