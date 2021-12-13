Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's mother Ruby Sandhu expressed her feelings , said "I cried like a baby when she won the title "

India's Harnaaz Sandhu has made the entire country proud by bringing home the crown at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel. Mexico's Andrea Meza, the reigning queen, passed on her crown to the new successor. After being crowned, Harnaaz could be seen celebrating on the stage with her fellow contestants. Expressing pride in the country's win, Harnaaz said, "Chak de phatte India, chak de phatte." Harnaaz edged out the first runner-up Paraguay and the second runner-up South Africa.



Harnaaz Sandhu is trending all over India now, and on the same note, Miss Universe's mother Ruby Sandhu shared her feelings on her daughter's historic victory. In an interview Raby Sandhu said, "Right now, I am super excited and cannot express my feelings. I'm getting goosebumps after her massive win. You can say yeh sab ek maa ki feelings hai,”.



She also revealed that she didn't watch the ceremony which was hosted in Israel and telecasted globally because of nervousness, she was constantly praying for her daughter She shared, “I didn't watch the ceremony as I was praying in the Gurudwara. I was only praying that Harnaaz should win the crown and had told God that I will only go home if my daughter wins. My kids were updating me constantly. When she reached the Top 3, I got very emotional. When Harnaaz won, I was literally crying like a baby and my tears welled up in my mask. I am thankful to God for this win. I don’t know how to express my happiness. At the Gurudwara people were looking at me as I was constantly saying 'Thank you babaji'. I had a 20-minute drive home from the Gurudwara and I don't remember the journey back.”



Harnaaz's mother also said, when her daughter will come back home she will hug her tightly “I am going to hug her tightly. I haven't had a chance to speak to her at length since the past three-four months. Also, I am going to feed her makki-di-roti. She has been missing that a lot.”

