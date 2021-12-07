"Missing my Mansoor": Sara Ali Khan remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput, as Kedarnath completes 3 years

Today, Sara Ali Khan's debut Hindi film Kedarnath clocks three years, and on the special day, the Simmba actress penned a emotional note remembering late her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Sharing a special video, Sara wrote, ''3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts.💕💕💕 From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant. 💫🔆🌅🌙🌌🪐🔱♾🦋 Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @kanika.d for creating a character and world that I will always be proud of🤗 #jaibholenath #harharmahadev #kedarnath 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻''.

Earlier, director Abhishek Kapoor took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in the beloved memory of Sushant, who breathed his last on June 14, 2020."It still raises my hair to think of the sheer passion and the absolute devotion it took to make this saga see the light of day.. But the fruits of one's labour taste the sweetest when you know you dropped every last shred of sweat to sow them in the first place.. Immensely grateful to the entire cast & crew for braving this endeavour to the T," he wrote.

Remembering Sushant, Abhishek added, "Amidst all the gratitude and love, I can't help but be reminded of the grave loss of this extraordinary soul who remains etched to the legacy of this film. I can still feel Mansoor there in the sacred mountainscapes looking right back at me with his characteristic smile reflecting all the innocence & beauty in this world.''After 'Kedarnath', Sara hwas seen in 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal', and 'Coolie No 1'.On the work front, Sara will next be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's film featuring superstar Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.