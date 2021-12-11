Mitaali Nag on striking a balance between personal and professional life

Mumbai, Dec 11 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actress Mitaali Nag, who is currently seen as Devyani in the popular TV show, reveals how she manages to strike a balance between her professional and personal life.

She says: "As Covid-19 pandemic has bought a lot of changes in our lives, the new normal has been quite challenging, as kids do not have physical education in schools. The responsibility has been more on the parents. As a working mother I didn't give up my acting career instead I'm trying my best to balance my responsibilities towards my personal and professional life in a parallel way. Blessed to have a supportive family."

Mitaali is known for featuring in shows like 'Afsar Bitiya', 'Draupadi' and 'Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat.' The actress continues sharing about her personal life and taking care of her son Rudransh.

"I make sure to keep a eye on his studies. I do not shoot all the days, so whenever I'm at home, I teach him new chapters and also make sure to revise the old ones. I'm in touch with his teachers. When I'm shooting I take him along to my sets. And he attends online classes from set too and I keep guiding him in between. Whenever Sankalpp (her husband) has his off he takes care. We both are equally responsible."

