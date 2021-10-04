Mithila Palkar looks back on her 'Little Things' character Kavya

Mumbai, Oct 4 As the fourth and final season of her web-series 'Little Things' is all set to drop, actress Mithila Palkar has taken a trip down memory lane to talk about her character 'Kavya' in the Netflix show.

Looking back at how Kavya has flourished in the past seasons, Mithila said: "Kavya started off being a little unsure of what she wanted to do in life."

"The first season ended at a place where she was very, very unsure of her liking for what she was doing in terms of her job. She has this conversation with Dhruv where she says 'I'm quitting', and just sees where life takes me."

She added: "In the second season, I remember that she had grown up a little bit, their relationship has grown a little bit and she gets the job of her dreams, she gets a great pay raise. In the third season, I think she adulted quite a bit, because she has a sense of not just herself, but everything happening around her - in terms of her relationship with her parents and her relationship with herself, not just Dhruv."

Mithila feels her character is "just grown up as an individual."

"I personally relate to Kavya the most from the third season," she added.

