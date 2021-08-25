Mithun Chakraborty promotes dance-centred serial 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei'

Mumbai, Aug 25 Mithun Chakraborty has been roped in for the latest promo of upcoming show 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei'.

The show portrays an adorable mother-daughter relationship where the duo has a common connection through dance. With dance being an important element of the show Mithun has become the choice of the makers. Producer Gul Khan shares how his presence in the promo is related to the storyline of the serial.

Gul Khan said: "The life story of Mithun Chakraborty who is a legend himself and has faced several hardships before rising to fame is similar to that of Chikoo. Hence we felt his appearance would build a real-life connection. It has been a wonderful association and the emotions Mithun Sir brings to the show are absolutely magical!"

She further added: "In today's time viewers have multiple choices for content consumption. Considering this we as storytellers, try to match our storylines with the evolving minds of our viewers. This is exactly what we have tried to do with our upcoming show. It depicts passion, emotion and a loving bond between a mother and daughter who are separated due to circumstances but find a common connection through dance."

'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei' will start on September 6 on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor