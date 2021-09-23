Mohammed Kaif recalls the time he bombarded Big B with questions!

Mumbai, Sep 23 Veteran cricketer Mohammed Kaif in conversation with Kapil Sharma shared an incident when he pestered megastar Amitabh Bachchan with his endless questions, on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He will be the special guest along with Virender Sehwag this weekend on the show.

Kaif shares: "If you ever step into UP whether it be a tea stall, a 'paan' vendor, hostel, college, everyone is in Amitabh Bachchan's garb! Thus, since childhood I felt like Amitabh Bachchan was our very own!" He then went on to narrate an incident when he met Amitabh Bachchan on a flight and jumped at an opportunity to sit next to him.

He adds: "Amitabh Bachchan looked at me and he recognized me, he greeted me normally. I was so excited! I told him I watched his film 'Shahenshaah' a lot of times and he was answering my questions. But I think he wanted me to have patience while asking him numerous questions. Yet, I was continuously asking him questions." This made the audience roar with laughter at the cricketer's fanatic antics.

Regretting his demeanour at the time, Kaif continues: "I now feel I did wrong with Amit ji, of course I was excited but I should not have bombarded him with questions. He was sitting beside me, looking at me and politely answering all my questions. Amit ji, if you are watching this show, you have really given me your precious time and given me answers, such that I feel like I have heard the whole of Allahabad's story. I would like to thank him."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor