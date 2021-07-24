Mohanlal showcases his culinary skills with a special chicken recipe

Superstar Mohanlal took to social media and shared a proper cooking video, where he can be seen teaching how to cook a traditional chicken curry. He specifically pointed out the different ingredients that are required for his special curry. At the end, he made his wife Suchitra Mohanlal to taste his dish. Suchitra can be seen approving of the chicken curry. He captioned the video, “Cooking video - Special chicken recipe."

The video has now gone viral on the web with many appreciating, Lal's cooking skills. On the work front, He is also looking forward to the release of his films Aaraattu with director B. Unnikrishnan and Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is directed by Priyadarshan. He is currently shooting for a movie titled Bro Daddy, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. He has also teamed up yet again with Jeethu Joseph after Drishyam 2 for a movie titled 12th Man.

