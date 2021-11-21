Mohit Marwah-Antara Motiwala introduce daughter Thea with adorable photo

Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala became parents to a baby girl last month. Antara shared the news on Instagram along with a bunch of pictures, including one of Mohit holding their daughter, whom they have named Thea. Taking to Instagram, Antara Marwah shared a glimpse of their daughter Thea as she snapped Mohit Marwah holding her adorably in his arms. To mark one month of their little bundle of joy, the first time mum and dad also celebrated the day with a rainbow and unicorn cake.

Sharing the photos, Anatara captioned it, "One month of loving you 20.10.2021." The photos received a warm response from Antara and Mohit's family members as well as close friends. Cousin sister and actress Sonam Kapoor was all heart for the duo, as was Varun Dhawan who dropped love struck and heart emojis in the comments section. For the unversed, Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala got married on February 20, 2018 in UAE. They took the wedding vows in the presence of star family members and friends. While Mohit Marwah is actor Anil Kapoor's nephew, Antara Motiwala is business icon Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani's niece.