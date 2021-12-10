MonstaX release English language album 'The Dreaming'

Mumbai, Dec 10 K-pop supergroup Monsta X have released their new English album titled 'The Dreaming'.

In addition, they have presented a new single 'You Problem' and their official video.

Along with the album release there is a new group-based documentary, 'Monsta X: The Dreaming', which was made available in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, and will have additional screenings available on Saturday.

Rolling Stone wrote: "The film will chronicle (Monsta X's) journey over the past few years, with never-before-seen footage, new interviews with each of the members, and special presentations of their biggest hits."

The group attended the world premiere at CGV Cinemas in Koreatown in Los Angeles on December 8.

Monsta X shared 'One Day', the first preview of the album last October.

The song is the group's third single to rise to the Top 40 and, as Forbes reports, makes Monsta X the second K-pop group in history to appear on the chart more than once.

Named by Grammy.com as aone of K-pop's most prolific groups', Monsta X's new album 'The Dreaming' is a continuation of their first all-English-language debut album, 'All About Luv'.

Released in February 2020, that album ranked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making Monsta X only the third K-Pop group to chart within the top 10, and was one of the first-ever full English-language pop albums from South Korea.

Monsta X will perform at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concerts in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Miami.

This will warm up North American audiences for the group's upcoming headline tour, which kicks off January 29, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and concludes at the Forum in Los Angeles on February 27, 2022.

