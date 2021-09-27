Mouni Roy raises temperatures in hot black bikini

Mouni Roy is undoubtedly one of the hottest and fittest divas in the B-Town. She keeps treating her fans with her breathtaking pictures that often take the internet by storm. From pictures of her exploring new cities to videos of her trying out new food, Mouni Roy often gives us a peek into her travel diaries. Now, the actress has shared took Instagram story giving a glimpse of her bikini picture. Previously, she shared a set of pictures from her day out in the Netherlands and wrote, “Black and white and err'ything in between.

Reacting to the post, actress Adaa Khan left heart-eye emojis in the comment section, while Arjun Bijlani left a heart emoji. Mouni Roy began her career with television shows. She is known for her work in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, among others. With regard to films, she has played prominent roles in Made in China, Romeo Akbar Walter and Gold. Her next film is Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

