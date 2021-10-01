Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January 2022?

Mouni is in a relationship with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar. The rumoured couple has been spotted many times in pictures and videos shared on social media. Mouni also spent most of the pandemic in Dubai. There are rumours that the B-Town star will start 2022 as a married woman. It has been reported that the actress has been head over heels in love with the businessman who hails from Bangalore. Now, according to a recent report, the couple is all set to tie the knot. According to India Today, Mouni’s cousin Vidyut Roysarkar spoke to a newspaper in her home-town of Cooch Bihar. He said that Mouni and Suraj will get married in January 2022. The ceremony will be held in Dubai or Italy. He added that there will be a reception in Cooch Bihar as well. Roysarkar also said that he and his family will be attending their wedding ceremony.

In August, 2020, a video of Mouni playing basketball in Dubai, with seemingly Suraj cheering her in the background gave a hint of their relationship. Mouni Roy recently, celebrated her 36th birthday. She also posted a boomerang from a swimming pool and she simply captioned the post: "Birthday." The comments section of her post was filled up with greetings from her fans and friends from the TV industry. "Happy bday Mon," commented actress Charu Asopa. Smriti Khanna wrote: "Happy Birthday beautiful! Lots of love."Mouni stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 sports drama Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. She has featured in films like Made In China, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao, and Romeo Akbar Walter with John Abraham. She was last seen in Zee5's London Confidential. The actress will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.